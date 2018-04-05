Netflix Orders Comedy From Will Ferrell and Adam McKay

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay‘s production company is partnering with Netflix for your next dark comedy obsession.

The streaming giant has given a 10-episode series order to Dead To Me, a comedy from writer Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), Ferrell and McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios.

According to Deadline, Dead To Me tells the story of a powerful friendship that blossoms between tightly wind widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Feldman is executive producing with Ferrell, McKay and Jessica Elbaum of the female-focused Gloria Sanchez Prods. At Netflix, Dead To Me joins comedy series American Vandal, from Ferrell and McKay’s Funny Or Die and CBS TV Studios.

American Vandal became a top binge-watched show for Netflix in 2017 and earned a second-season renewal, becoming one of the inspirations for CBS TV Studios to invest in creating premium cable/streaming series in the past three years.

Feldman, who is under an overall deal at CBS Studios, has an extensive broadcast comedy experience and developed a CBS half-hour for the studio last year.

“She’s been on broadcast shows for us, but she had a passion project that she came in with. I still remember the first time I heard the pitch because it came in totally formed, and I think I let my notebook drop on the floor because it was just such an incredible story,” CBS TV Studios head of comedy Kate Adler told Deadline in January. “She told a really dark comedy that I would probably best describe as a comedic Big Little Lies. It was a plot-driven, really dark comedy that was clearly not meant to be on network, it was clearly destined for premium cable, or streaming.”

Dead To Me will be CBS Studios’ fourth series on Netflix, along with American Vandal, the upcoming Insatiable and limited drama series Unbelievable.

Feldman most recently worked on the CBS comedies The Great Indoors and 2 Broke Girls, Variety reports. She also created the NBC comedy series One Big Happy. Her other credits include writing for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Blue Collar TV, and multiple Academy Awards telecasts.

For Ferrell and McKay, this marks the latest in a string of comedy TV projects they have set up across broadcast, cable, and streaming. The duo currently executive produces shows like Drunk History for Comedy Central, which has been renewed for a sixth season, and the freshman series LA to Vegas for Fox. They also executive produce the CBS All Access series No Activity, which was renewed for a second season in February. The single-camera comedy I’m Sorry, ordered to series at truTV, also hails from Gloria Sanchez.