Netflix Debuts ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ TV Shows

Original programming on Netflix has become a major topic of conversation over the last couple of years, but the streaming service is still finding ways to take the platform in new and exciting directions.

This week, Netflix announced a brand new addition to the site that children will go crazy for.

Remember the ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ books? You know, the ones where you would flip to different pages depending on which choice you made? Well, Netflix has taken that idea, and turned into television.

In an announcement video, which you can watch above, Netflix has debuted Kids Interactive Adventures.

These kids programs will give children the option to choose what happens next in the story, and watching as their choice unfolds into the narrative. It help teach kids that their choices do have consequences, both good and bad. It also helps out parents a bit, by giving their children a program that can last even longer than one season. The multiple story options give young ones different stories each time around.

As the video shows, these programs work on any device. The children can make their choices with the TV remote, or simply touch the screen of a phone or tablet.

This brand new way of storytelling will begin on June 20, when Netflix rolls out Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale. As you can imagine, this story features the popular Puss in Boots character from the Shrek franchise. The second interactive story is titled Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, and that will premiere on July 14.

