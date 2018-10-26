TV Shows

Netflix Cancels ‘American Vandal’ After 2 Seasons

Netflix has cancelled American Vandal after only two seasons, the streaming service has officially announced.

According to THR, Netflix released a statement saying the show “will not return for a third season.”

“We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor,” Netflix added.

The cancellation comes as quite a surprise, as American Vandal was received with massive acclaim from critics and fans alike for its hilariously satirical and yet somehow still incredibly accurate portrayal of high school students amidst two different controversies.

Following the news that the series will not be return, fans have taken to social media to express their dismay and dissatisfaction.

“I’m not mad. I’M FURIOUS. I want a third season of American Vandal investigating the monsters who cancelled it,” one fan tweeted. “This is a crime against humanity.”

American Vandal is one of THE best shows we’ve got right now and I will miss it terribly if it doesn’t find another home.

Notably, American Vandal is not produced exclusively by Netflix, as CBS TV Studios is a partial producer of the show.

Sources close to CBS have reportedly stated that they are already receiving calls for the show to be revived somewhere else.

American Vandal was created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda as a parody of true crime documentaries like Making a Murderer and Serial.

Griffin Gluck and Tyler Alvarez were the main stars of both seasons, playing high school investigative journalists Sam Ecklund and Peter Maldonado, respectably.

Season one also starred Jimmy Tatro in the role of accused vandal Dylan Maxwell.

At this time, none of the creators or stars of American Vandal appear to have commented on the cancellation.

