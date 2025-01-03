Netflix and HBO TV Writer Dies by Suicide: Aziza Barnes Was 32

Aziza Barnes, a TV writer known for Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters and HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has died. Barnes, who used they/them pronouns, died by suicide on Sunday, Dec. 15, their family confirmed through a rep, Deadline reported. Barnes was 32.

“With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you of the passing of an undeniable and beloved artist, child, sibling, and friend Aziza ‘Z’ Barnes,” the family said. “Z has touched and inspired countless individuals both in their community and industry and will be deeply missed and endlessly loved by all who were fortunate to have experienced their presence and work. An incomparable talent, we look for understanding in Z’s words, and wish comfort and understanding as we grieve this loss.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A Los Angeles native, Barnes earned a BFA from New York University and was pursuing an MFA at the University of Mississippi. They were best known for their writing contributions on numerous big-name TV shows, including FX’s Snowfall, Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters, and Max’s hip-hop drama Rap Sh!t. They also worked as a writer on HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is set to be released on HBO in 2025.

Outside of their work behind the camera on hit TV shows, Barnes was also a poet. They served as a member of the award-winning NYU Poetry Slam team, and also won numerous awards for their work. Barnes took home an Exploding Pinecone Prize from Button Poetry for their 2013 chapbook me Aunt Jemima and the nailgun, and a Pamet River Prize from YesYes Books for their poetry collection i be but i ain’t. They also Best Poet in the Nation in 2011, he 2015 Winter Tangerine Award, the Gallery Prize for Radical Presence, and the 2020 Antonyo Award for BLKS.

Paying tribute to Barnes, their friend, Safia Elhillo, wrote on substack, “my friend, who was a brilliant writer and bender of genre, who died too soon, who leaves an entire community behind, gathered in grief. I don’t have language of my own yet, not really.” Elhillo also shared a poem Barnes wrote when they were children, titled “Eulogy for Her.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.