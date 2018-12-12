Netflix: 3 ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Seasons Leaving in January

Netflix users were enraged Wednesday when the streaming service announced that three seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit would be leaving the platform in January.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, Seasons 15, 16 and 17 will no longer be available to stream on Netflix, leaving only season 18 for SVU fans to watch. The show is currently in its 20th season on NBC, which means there is an entire 19th season gap not on Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many Law & Order: SVU fans took to Twitter to air their disappointment with the development.

No one talk to me. They’re taking Law and Order: SVU off Netflix January 1st. — Madison (@arthur_madison) December 9, 2018

“No one talk to me. They’re taking Law and Order: SVU off Netflix January 1st,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Why are you taking Law & Order SVU off of Netflix? You already took amazing animated shows like Family Guy, American Dad, The Cleveland Show, & Futurama. @netflix,” another wrote.

Some threatened to pull their subscriptions.

“So pissed that Netflix has the audacity to tell me they were pulling Law & Order: SVU on Jan 1st. This is NOT how I wanted to start the new year. I’m canceling my subscription if they remove SVU,” someone wrote.

Others wondered why Netflix kept all 10 seasons of Friends when SVU will be reduced to a single season in the new year.

Y’all made Netflix keep friends and now they’re taking law and order svu off I stg y’all are making me lose my marbles — Olivia🦋 (@LivsterRusso) December 12, 2018

“Y’all made Netflix keep friends and now they’re taking law and order svu off I [swear to God] y’all are making me lose my marbles,” one user wrote.

“they taking off law and order svu off netflix wtf and keeping friends lol i’m done,” another said.

Still others begged the streaming platform to include older seasons of the long running procedural.

“Dear Netflix, please show the first 14 seasons of Law & Order SVU bc those are the best plz and thanks,” someone said.

“i want all the older seasons of law & order svu on netflix,” another wrote.

Netflix needs to put ALL of the law and order svu episodes from the beginning — NataCha (@Natuch1) December 11, 2018

“Netflix needs to put ALL of the law and order svu episodes from the beginning,” someone else pleaded.

Aside from Law & Order: SVU, Netflix is axing several fan-favorites from its platform in the new year. Titles like Friday Night Lights, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Love Actually, Meet the Fockers, Meet the Parents, Million Dollar Baby, Rent, all three Godfather films, and The Shining will leave Netflix as of Jan. 1. Other titles like Armageddon, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring will gradually make their exit throughout the month. Click here to see a full list of what’s leaving Netflix in January.

But those in mourning of the three seasons of SVU (all seasons of which can be found on Hulu) can find comfort in the dozens of titles, both originals and established fan-favorites, premiering on Netflix in January. Highlights include A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3, COMEDIANS of the world, Happy Feet, all Indiana Jones films, Pulp Fiction, Swingers, The Dark Knight, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Friends from College: season 2, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 part 2. Click here to see a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in January 2019.