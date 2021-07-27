Dieter Brummer, Soap Opera Star, Dead at 45

✖

Dieter Brummer, an Australian actor known for starring in Home and Away and other soap operas, died on Saturday. He was 45. Australian police do not believe foul play is involved in Brummer's death, but a cause of death is pending while authorities wait for an autopsy report.

Brummer was found dead at his home in Sydney, reports Australia's 9News. "About 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, officers from the Hills Police Area Command responded to a report of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven," a spokesperson for the New South Wales Police Force told 9News. "A body of a man was located inside the home, his death is not to believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information for the coroner."

Brummer started his acting career in 1991, playing Shane Parrish on Home and Away in over 500 episodes before he left the series in 1996. He became known as a heartthrob for audiences thanks to his scenes with Melissa George, who starred as his love interest Angel. After leaving Home and Away, Brummer starred in several TV movies. From 2009 to 2010, he starred as Trevor Haken in Underbelly. In 2011, Brummer joined another long-running Australian series, Neighbours. He played Troy Miller in 26 episodes. His last credited role was as Jason Ross in seven episodes of Winners & Losers from 2013 to 2014.

After leaving Home and Away, he spent most of his life out of the spotlight. He even became a high-rise window washer. "It was a pretty intense time coming out of high school to receive all this fame and adulation," he told TV Tonight in 2010, reports BBC News. "As great as it was, I wanted to prove to myself I could get my hands dirty and sweat for a buck as easily as standing around on set, being primped and preened."

"We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter," Brummer's family said in a statement to BBC News. "He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years."

"Home and Away and [Channel 7] are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing," Channel 7, which airs Home and Away, wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time."

Many of Brummer's former Home and Away co-stars also shared their condolences on social media. "I can’t believe this absolutely tragic news," Emily Symons, who plays Marilyn Chambers, wrote on Instagram, alongside an old photo with Brummer. "Dieter was such a lovely, kind, genuine person. I always enjoyed working with him. I will never forget his beautiful smile, he was a much-loved member of our Home and Away family. Thinking of his loved ones at this difficult time."