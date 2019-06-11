‘NCIS’ Ziva Makes ‘TV Guide’ Cover, and Fans Are Loving It

NCIS character Ziva recently made the cover of a new TV Guide issues, and fans are loving it.

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 16 Episode 24 “Daughters”

During recent season finale episode of the show, Ziva David (played by Cote de Pablo) made a shocking return, warning Gibbs (Mark Harmon) that his life was in danger. Ziva has been presumed dead since Season 13, so fans were bewildered by her re-emergence.

Now that De Pablo has turned up on the new TV Guide cover, fans are expressing their excitement on social media.

Ziva is back on #NCIS and on the cover of @TVGuide! On newsstands this week! pic.twitter.com/bv6OvkbGxq — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) June 5, 2019

“I am so glad Ziva is back. I can’t wait to see her this fall on NCIS,” one fan tweeted.

“I love NCIS. I can’t wait season 17 hoping Cote de Pablo is back,” another person said. “I love Mark Harmon. His the reason why I’m still watching NCIS his character is the best.”

“How awesome is this! I near fell off the couch when she turned that corner at the top of the stairs!!!” someone else commented. “Just hearing her voice and the music my my heart jumped!! And then Gibbs calling her Ziver!!! Wow!!”

I can’t believe she is on the cover! So happy her character isn’t dead as believed and that she’s back! 🙂 — LunaOnTheInside (@LunaOnTheInside) June 9, 2019

It was announced in April that NCIS will return for Season 17, but at this time there is no official premiere date.

Following the season renewal announcement, Kelly Kahl — the president of CBS Entertainment — issued a statement saying, “NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades. Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling.”

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a linchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season,” Kahl went on to say.

It’s the shocking finale everyone is talking about! Stream the #NCIS season 16 finale full episode now: https://t.co/uunJYIaM56 pic.twitter.com/d1T96rN9Ve — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 22, 2019

While we do not yet know exactly when Season 17 of NCIS will debut, we can speculate that it will be sometime around the end of September. The reason for this guess is based on the fact that every season of NCIS has premiered then, going back to the very first season.