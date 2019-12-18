‘NCIS’: Ziva’s ‘Eardrums’ Moment Leaves Fans Talking on Twitter

NCIS brought back one of Ziva’s most adorable quirks, and fans were loving the easter egg. The CBS crime procedural featured Ziva’s return once again, and working with the team to help finish the “one thing” she needed to handle before reuniting with her family. The action-packed episode revealed big twists about Ziva’s (Cote de Pablo) undercover mission.

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 17, Episode 10: “The North Pole”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ziva’s return came with a high-stakes mission after her return is orchestrated by her confidante Odette (Elayn J. Taylor). She enlists Bishop to pick up a drive from a man as a favor for Ziva. However, she leaves without giving it to her to brief the team.

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) meets with Ziva and she realizes Odette went over her head, knowing the crowded meeting place could possibly trigger her anxiety. She then says she needs the drive, as well as to find her associate Adam in order to complete her mission.

The funny easter egg moment comes as Kasie (Diona Reasonover)and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) are working to ID the man who captured Adam to try and find him in time. Ziva arrives at the lab and has a quick reunion with Palmer. After saying there is no time for reunions, she walks toward Kasie.

“I’m all eardrums,” she says, making a mistake with the popular English lingo.

Fans were touched to see Ziva still getting some things wrong with her English, as she had done many times as a series regular. They took to Twitter to share their joy for seeing the fan-favorite character again.

“YESSS they brought back Ziva’s misunderstanding of lingo [crying laughing emoji] ‘I’m all eardrums” [crying laughing emoji] #NCIS,” one user wrote.

“So glad for another special Ziva episode #NCIS,” Another fan commented.

“I’m all eardrums.” Ziva. Confused look – Kasie ‘Just go on.’ Gibbs. Oh, how I’m missed Ziva’s grasp of the English language. #NCIS @NCIS_CBS,” another user commented.

The episode was filled with big twists as Ziva and Gibbs found Adam very injured, and revealed that Sahar was still alive. After his death, the team finds out that the real Sahar is actually Phineas’ mom, whom Gibbs had spent most of Season 17 getting close to after they moved into his neighborhood.

What did you think of the special moment? NCIS returns with new episodes Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.