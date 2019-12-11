‘NCIS’: Ziva Comes Back Again in Season 17 Winter Finale Photos

Ziva David is returning to NCIS once again, and the action-packed winter finale is a television event you will not want to miss. The CBS crime procedural will return after a grueling hiatus, and bank on its rich history to cause a splash before taking a break for the holiday season.

Next week’s winter finale will feature the return of Cote de Pablo‘s Ziva to begin her final two-episode arc of the season. Not much is known about what will bring the character back after her shocking return in the Season 16 finale, and first two episodes of Season 17.

As previously teased, Ziva will make appearances on next week’s episode as well as the winter premiere to wrap up her arc.

Take a look at new photos from the NCIS Season 17 winter finale, and see Ziva interacting with the team once again.

Back Again

Ziva will be back once again for Tuesday’s winter finale, appropriately titled “The North Pole.” The possibly holiday-themed hour will see the return of the iconic character.

The episode description released by CBS reads: “Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team assist Ziva (Cote de Pablo) with ‘the one thing’ she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family.”

In Danger?

It is not clear what the circumstances for Ziva’s return will entail, as the show focused on Gibbs’ growing bond with his new neighbor’s son Phineas (Jack Fisher) in recent episodes. This photo of the boy seems to hint there might be trouble in that storyline during the winter finale as well.

Could his estranged father be coming to get him for the holiday? Or could Ziva’s enemies be targeting Gibbs’ loved ones?

Holidays

With the return tied to the final episode of 2019, series star Diona Reasonover previously told PopCulture.com there might be holiday element to the episode.

“You might have a little present, a little Israeli fighter under your Christmas tree,” she said in an interview in October. Bishop (Emily Wickersham) looks to be dolled up in this dimly lit photo where she is also holding a gun — could Ziva’s enemies ambush the team during their holiday party?

Helping Out

Whatever case brings the team together, we know McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will be there to help out. McGee previously reunited with Ziva earlier in Season 17 for an emotional conversation. The episodes also featured Ziva meeting Torres for the first time, and the pair engaging in a hilarious fake fight.

Hopefully we get more lighthearted moments amid the drama.

The Mission

After her surprise return, Ziva spent the first two episodes of Season 17 working with Gibbs to capture the leader of the terrorist organization that had been hunting her down since she faked her death. Once the leader ended her own life to prevent the organization from being uncovered, Ziva pledged to rid the world of the terrorist group so she could finally return to her family.

Will the agent finally make it back home? How will the team help?

Working Together

Though not pictured in the new photos, Reasonover previously said Kasie and Ziva will finally get to interact on-screen during the beloved character’s final arc.

“It is going to be, once again, through the case, so you can take a wild guess how much time Kasie spends fanning out, but it’s interesting,” Reasonover hinted.

“Cote brings a different energy to the show,” she added. “Especially this particular Ziva who’s kind of got anxiety, and just everything is life or death. So it just really made the stakes just go whoosh up. That was very cool.”

Their Bond

Fans can expect to see some more of Ziva and Gibbs’ beloved team member chemistry during her anticipated return. The pair got to spend most of the first two episodes this seams working together on the mission, with Reasonover saying their friendship is just as powerful away from the cameras.

“It is very nice watching people who clearly love each other very much get to work together again,” Reasonover told PopCulture.com. “It really makes you feel like you’re part of the team, especially when they kind of invite you in, which everyone has done. So it’s been very cool. It’s like watching a reunion, honestly. I’m like, this is the best high school reunion.”

Surprises?

While there are no words, many fans are hoping Ziva’s return will also mean an eventual reunion with her longtime love Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and their daughter Tali.

We will have to wait and see if the emotional conclusion to Ziva’s storyline brings forth another exciting return to the show.

Conclusion

After Tuesday’s episode, NCIS will return after the holidays with new episodes starting January 7, 2020.

The winter premiere will serve as de Pablo’s final episode of the season, unless the writers have more surprises for fans on way. When Ziva first returned at the start f the season, however, series show runners Frank Cardea teased the conclusion would feel like a “full circle” moment.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.