'NCIS': Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray Are Feuding, Report Claims

Special Agents Timothy McGee and Nick Torres may be buddies on-screen on CBS' long-running procedural NCIS, but the same reportedly can't be said for actors Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama off-screen. RadarOnline reports that the two evidently arguing over top billing following the departure of lead Mark Harmon, who officially exited as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in Season 19.

Both McGee and Torres have seen more storylines, but along with it, Murray and Valderrama's egos have also grown bigger, apparently. Despite Murray having seniority, having been on NCIS since the first season, and Valderrama only joining in Season 14, the latter "considers himself a primary star," an insider revealed. "Sean likes to rub it in Wilmer's face that he's got higher billing in the credits," but "Wilmer's working to change that."

That could all allegedly change if Mark Harmon comes back, which has been getting teased lately. However, nothing is set in stone, and if he does, there's no telling if it would be permanent or just for an episode or two. With NCIS renewed for a historic 21st season, it's possible things could be settled for the upcoming season, which means that either Murray or Valderrama may not like the outcome.

Nothing is confirmed about the alleged drama between the two stars, so it's possible that all is good with the two of them. However, it wouldn't be surprising if they are fighting about the top billing, considering Mark Harmon was number one on the call sheet for the first 19 seasons. Even working together for over six years, there will be some scuffles on the set and some tension from time to time, but hopefully, this doesn't interfere with any storyline centering on McGee and/or Torres, as there are definitely plenty of stories left to tell about the Special Agents.

As of now, it doesn't seem like either actor plans on leaving the series any time soon, and that's also following the Season 20 finale cliffhanger involving Torres coming face-to-face with a guy he knew from his past that likely caused some trauma for him and his family. Due to the writers' strike, it may be a while until the series returns, even though it is part of CBS' fall schedule. Depending on delays, either because of the strike or other behind-the-scenes drama, there is no telling when it will come back or if everything will be fine with Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama.