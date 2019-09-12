Will ‘NCIS’ Fans Have Tony’s Fate Revealed When Ziva Returns?

NCIS will be returning for a new season very soon, and many fans are wondering if Tony’s fate will be revealed along with Ziva’s return. It was previously revealed that Ziva David (played by Cote de Pablo) would be coming back to the show, after the character made a surprise appearance in the Season 16 finale. This had led viewers to be curious about Tony DiNozzo (played by Michael Weatherly), who had a relationship with Ziva before both characters left the series.

Now, according to Cheat Sheet, fans can expect some “answers” when it comes to Ziva and David, though it has not been shared just how those answers will be presented or revealed. While Ziva will appear in a few episodes of Season 17, the chances of David turning up are much less likely. Due to Weatherly’s starring role on CBS’ Bull, the actor may not have time to guest star on NCIS, but it’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As far as fans are aware, Tony is currently raising Tali — his daughter with Ziva — in Paris, France.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Mark Harmon and Cote de Pablo spilled some details of Season 17, with de Pablo confirming that the teams will be “very much in danger.”

“The only way to justify Ziva [possibly] breaking cover and jeopardizing herself and the people at NCIS was to make the threat absolutely real,” she continued. “She lost her father [Mossad director, Eli David, who was killed in Season 10], so she feels responsible for her father figure, Gibbs, and has to save him. She’s also trying to keep her daughter a secret and safe from the people who are trying to get to Gibbs and to her.”

Why did Ziva come back? Will she stay? #NCIS‘s Mark Harmon and Cote de Pablo talk on-set memories, a possible Tony appearance, and much more https://t.co/69TPz2zeSz — TV Insider (@TVInsider) September 11, 2019

When asked if fans would get to see Tony and Ziva back together on-screen again, Harmon laughed and said, “Maybe. Michael is a little busy at the moment.”

“He’s shooting a procedural [Bull]. I don’t think Ziva and Tony have seen each other or communicated in a long time. Tali was delivered to him [by Mossad], and that was the end of it. Don’t ask any questions, dot-dot-dot, to be continued,” de Pablo added.

NCIS returns for Season 17 Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS