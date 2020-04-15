‘NCIS’ Viewers Blown Away by Christopher Lloyd’s Moving Guest-Starring Role

The Season 17 finale of NCIS featured a thrilling story about Joe Smith (played by guest star Christopher Lloyd), a 95-year-old who claimed to have served on the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941, the date of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Smith wished to be interned there upon his death. However, the issue was that there were no records that indicated that he served on the battleship and, as a result, Gibbs and the team needed to figure out whether Smith was telling the truth. Ultimately, the team was able to discover that Smith did indeed serve on the USS Arizona and, following his death at the end of the episode, was able to be interned at Pearl Harbor. Fans were particularly enthralled by this story because of the appearance of the enigmatic Lloyd, and they said as much on social media.

“I think all of us at the show wanted to write a Pearl Harbor episode over the years. For me personally, it was daunting because I knew all the research I would have to do, and I knew I’d want to get it exactly right,” co-executive producer Gina Monreal, who wrote the episode, told TVLine in advance of the finale. She went on to note that she got an “indirect nudge” from her grandfather-in-law, a World War II vet who was also reluctant to talk about his experiences, just like Lloyd’s character. “He didn’t talk about the war until right before his death, but seeing the importance of his story and what it meant to him — and then going through and reading as many accounts as I could find, watching as many videos I could find, seeing how these men told these stories — was so inspiring, I realized it was a story that had to be told.”

It was definitely a moving story and fans, in turn, responded to it accordingly by discussing the episode on social media. In particular, many fans specifically took time to mention Lloyd’s guest-starring role and the impact that he was able to create in NCIS‘ moving season finale.

Christopher Lloyd is a damn national treasure #NCIS — Josh Shaffer (@jshaff6) April 15, 2020

Fans couldn’t help but discuss just how thrilled they were to see Lloyd grace their TV screens. As one Twitter user put it, the Back to the Future star is a “national treasure.”

Best actor in a drama series episode goes to…….#NCIS pic.twitter.com/UGeJqOdPbj — Susan Hempstead (@hempstead_susan) April 15, 2020

NCIS viewers were more than pleased with Lloyd’s performance in the series, as one fan is already calling his guest-starring role one of the best.

#NCIS Christopher Lloyd deserves an Emmy for his performance tonight! The slideshow scene was incredibly powerful! Excellent episode by everyone! — 𝔸𝕟𝕚𝕞𝕖Bookℂ𝕙𝕚𝕔 is in Isolation. #StayHome (@animebookchic) April 15, 2020

Yet another fan has mentioned that Lloyd’s performance was so moving that he should get an Emmy for it.

Damn! Well done Floyd and Harmon. That was such a touching episode. #NCIS — Sherry (@sherryp0124) April 15, 2020

In addition to giving props to Lloyd, many fans are also pointing out that series star Mark Harmon also served up an amazing performance in the season finale.

This fan was clearly impressed with Lloyd’s turn on NCIS and even sent him an emoji-filled round of applause.

The chemistry between Mark Harmon and Christopher Lloyd is amazing #NCIS — Steph (@NCISslibbs) April 15, 2020

Both Lloyd and Harmon were on their A-game in the NCIS season finale, and many fans took notice.

Oh wow that #NCIS tonight . 😭 Christopher Lloyd was amazing — Resident Representative Banky (@WhipSmartBanky) April 15, 2020

There weren’t enough kind things that viewers could say about Lloyd’s NCIS guest-starring role. But, one fan put it very well by saying that he was simply “amazing.”