‘NCIS’ Hostage Situation Had Fans on the Edge of Their Seats

A tense hostage situation on tonight's installment of NCIS. What started as a friendly dinner between Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) soon turned deadly, thanks to some jewel thieves and their botched jewel heist. Suffice to say, it was a tense hour of television for fans.

Warning: Spoilers for the latest NCIS episode, "Blarney," to follow.

Things started innocuously enough, with Kasie and Jimmy having a nice meal, before some unseemingly characters in the next booth started harassing their waitress. Kasie stepped in, which led to a tense confrontation between the medical examiners and the guys dressed as extras in a Sons of Anarchy episode. After they left, everyone breathed a sigh of relief. At least until they stormed back in after wrecking their car following their theft of a diamond retailer next door.

Before long, the situation went from bad to worse, with injured hostages, dead criminals, and a reckless leader who steadily loses control of the situation. There's also the fact that each of them had swallowed condoms filled with the stolen diamonds, which led to more than one stomach-churning sequence.

As the events unfolded, fans of the CBS procedural took to Twitter to share their thoughts.