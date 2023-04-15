'NCIS' Fans Will Have to Wait Weeks for New Episodes

NCIS Season 20 is almost done, but unfortunately, fans will have to wait a tad longer for the final episodes. The next new episode of the long-running procedural is set to air on May 1, a full three weeks after the previous one. The good news is that once the series does come back, it will have four consecutive weeks of episodes to close out the season.

Season 20, Episode 19 of NCIS, "In the Spotlight," will see Jessica Knight saving a mother and child from a near-fatal car accident and going viral for it. Knowing Jessica, it will be interesting to see how she will handle being in the spotlight, especially for something that is an everyday occurrence for a job like hers. Coincidentally, the plot is similar to Chicago Fire's Season 10 episode, "Head Count," which saw Casey going viral after a save, so it should be intriguing to see how NCIS does compared to Fire.

It is a disappointment that fans have to wait three weeks for a new episode of NCIS, given the fact that we are so close to the end of the season. However, very rarely does the series disappoint when it comes to season finales, so that just means that it will likely be building up to a pretty big one, at least hopefully. It's also very likely that whatever happens in these final four episodes will build up to Season 21, and it's hard to predict just what else could possibly be in store for this series.

It seems a lot of shows are starting to go on breaks right now or have a break planned very soon. This is to stretch out the seasons so episodes will continue airing through May, which is usually when most TV finales are, depending on episode count. While it makes sense for the final break, it is frustrating when favorite shows go on break at the exact same time. These next few weeks should go by quick, but if anything, NCIS is always on TV for reruns and can also be streamed on numerous platforms, including Paramount+ and Netflix.

How the season will end will definitely be something to look forward to, but since that's still some time away, fans will just have to look forward to the next episode that will air in just less than three weeks. Seeing how Jessica does in the limelight will be intriguing and most definitely entertaining, and I can't wait to see what happens.