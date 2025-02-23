‘NCIS: Sydney’ Showrunner on the ‘Challenge’ of Doing Crossovers

NCIS: Sydney is in the midst of its second season, but don’t count on any crossovers, at least not any time soon. As the first international spinoff in the NCIS franchise, Sydney has it a bit harder when it comes to crossovers. While that hasn’t stopped fellow international series FBI: International, it may not be as simple. At the very least, there have been references to the franchise, such as numerous mentions of Rocky Carroll’s NCIS Director Leon Vance. However, showrunner Morgan O’Neill told TV Insider, “It’s a challenge for us.”

“We’re not just in the studio next door,” he continued. “We can’t just pull Rocky Carroll out and drag him on our set. It’s not quite that easy. But I would say the great thrill of a franchise like NCIS is that it’s an interconnected world. Fans love that it is, and we’re certainly trying to work out ways where we can satisfy the desire for a kind of crossover or an interaction of sorts. So that may be happening in our future, I suppose, is the best way to put it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

L-R: Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney episode 1, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. PHOTO CREDIT: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

It’s certainly not impossible to do a crossover, and it sounds like they’re actively trying to figure out how to make it work. At the very least, they could always have a character from another show, such as Vance, show up on video, which would make the most sense. With all three current NCIS series having been renewed for the 2025-26 season, there are more chances for a crossover. Fans shouldn’t expect one this season, but you never know what could happen in the future.

NCIS: Sydney’s second season kicked off on CBS less than a month ago, continuing the Season 1 finale cliffhanger. The series stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. While it would be fun to see them interact with their fellow NCIS franchise stars, it might still be a while until that happens. Fans will still probably look forward to references and mentions here and there, and there is also much to look forward to as Season 2 continues.

Meanwhile, the NCIS franchise is staying strong. Not only was NCIS: Sydney renewed, but so were NCIS and NCIS: Origins. Paramount+ will also be coming out with the highly-anticipated spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva later this year. Regardless of crossovers, there will be a lot to be excited about.