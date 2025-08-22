‘NCIS’ Season 23: ‘Last Man Standing’ Star to Play Parker’s Sister After Their Father’s Murder

NCIS is adding a new face and a new family dynamic to Season 23.

Last Man Standing star Nancy Travis will join the CBS procedural as Navy Vice Admiral Harriet Parker, the sister of Gary Cole’s Special Agent Alden Parker, TVLine reported Thursday.

Travis’ new character will make her debut in the two-part Season 23 premiere, which kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Showrunner Steven D. Binder told TVLine that Harriet will give fans even more insight into Alden’s childhood and character.

“The Alden Parker that we know and see now is not what Alden Parker was as a child,” Binder teased. “We’ve gotten into his history a bit — he was a troubled kid, he was in a juvie home, he stole things — and that’s the dynamic that his sister grew up with. He was the ‘bad’ kid and she was the good kid.”

When Alden and his sister are reunited as adults following the murder of their father, Roman (Francis X. McCarthy), Binder revealed they’ll return to their original childhood dynamic, which is a bit more complicated for two professional adults.

“They’re going to relive that between the two of them,” Binder explained. “She’s this super squared-away Navy admiral, and then you’ve got Alden Parker, who’s got this ‘bad kid’ seed.”

He continued, “Those two are going to come to a head, and what’s funny about that is it’s one thing to have it happen over Thanksgiving dinner, it’s a whole other thing to happen in the middle of a global crisis! The bickering is, I might say, very NCIS.”

In addition to Cole, Season 23 features returning NCIS cast members Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll.

NCIS Season 23 kicks off the two-part premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.