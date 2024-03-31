'NCIS': Sean Murray's Wife Divorcing Him After 18-Year Marriage

While NCIS fans have been enjoying the return of the show in the wake of the Hollywood strikes, one of the CBS series' main stars has been dealing with issues in his personal life. Sean Murray and his wife are divorcing, according to The Blast.

Murray's wife, Carrie James Murray, filed for divorce at Los Angeles' Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday. No reason for the split was disclosed in The Blast's report. Murray, who plays Timothy McGee on NCIS, has not responded to the divorce filing as of press time.

(Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images)

The couple shares two children: daughter Caitlyn and son River. It's unclear what sort of custody agreement the estranged couple desires. It's also unclear if the couple had any prenuptial agreement. Murray had already begun his acting career when they met in 2004, previously having roles in Hocus Pocus and JAG, among other projects. He started his run on NCIS as a guest star in a 2003 episode and joined the cast full-time in 2004.

The pair tied the knot on Nov. 26, 2005, meaning this filing ends an 18-year marriage. Neither Murray nor James have issued public comments on the split. As of February 3, James was still posting about their relationship on Instagram, noting she and her husband dined together for her birthday. She also shared a tribute to the relationship on their 18th anniversary back in November.