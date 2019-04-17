‘NCIS’ Renewed for Season 17

CBS has announced that hit military drama NCIS has been renewed for Season 17.

According to THR, the move was contingent on star Mark Harmon signing a new deal with the show, which is reportedly did.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades. Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said of the series renewal.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a linchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season,” Kahl added.

Notably, Harmon seems to renew his contract on a yearly basis, rather than renewing for multiple years at a time. While this is not necessarily an uncommon practice among actors, it does signify that that series could end at any time without much notice.

Harmon, however, is a well-loved star over at CBS, as Kahl publicly praised the star when he renewed his contract in 2018.

“It’s pretty simple – viewers everywhere love NCIS,” Kahl said ahead of the 16th season of the show. “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world.”

“NCIS‘ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon,” he added.

“We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS 16th season,” Kahl concluded.

Following the news of the Season 17 renewal, many NCIS fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the news.

NCIS will return with a new episode Tuesday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.