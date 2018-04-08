‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shares Photos From Last Day on Set

Pauley Perrette’s days at NCIS are officially done.

The actress wrapped her 15-year run on the CBS crime procedural Friday and marked the occasion by sharing a series of photos with some of her co-stars.

An original cast member, Perrette announced her exit last October, saying “it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season,” having made the decision during season 14.

Scroll through to see Perrette’s photos, and find out more about her upcoming exit.

Perrette’s tweet.

After wrapping up her last scene Friday, Perrette took to Twitter to say goodbye to the cast and crew sharing sweet photos with her co-stars.

“Finished shooting my last scene of NCIS with [Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama]” the actress wrote.

Perrette and McGee

Perrette and Sean Murray posed together after shooting their last scene together. Murray has played the role of NCIS special agent Timothy “Tim” McGhee since season 1, first as a recurring character before being promoted to series regular in season two.

Abby and Jimmy

Abby Sciuto also got a hug from the doctor, as Perette posed for a photo with Brian Dietzen, who plays NCIS Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer. Dietzen recurred on the series from season 1 to 9 before being promoted to series regular in season 10.

Pauley and Bishop

Perrette and Emily Wickersham also shared a big hug during their last scene together. Wickersham joined the show in season 11 as NSA Analyst, and later NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop.

Holding Back Tears

Some goodbyes were more emotional than others, as Perrette can be seen holding tears back while posing for a photo with Wilmer Valderrama, who joined the series in season 14 as special agent Nicholas Torres.

Sean Murray Says Goodbye

Sean Murray took the opportunity to share his own goodbye for Perrette, sharing another photo of him and his now former co-star on Twitter.

“Me and [Pauley Perrette]” Murray wrote on the tweet.

Abby’s Exit

Perrette’s big final episodes will air Tuesday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 8, ahead of the drama’s 15th season finale on May 22. No details have been announced plot-wise but producers teased a big send-off for the fan-favorite character.

Producers Tease Perrette’s Final Episodes

NCIS producers knew about the Perrette’s decision to leave the show for some time, giving them time for a proper end to the character’s story.

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special send-off,” Schenck and Cardea said on Wednesday. “From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

CBS Says Goodbye

The studio behind NCIS also released a statement on Perrette’s exit.

“Pauley has been a valued member of both NCIS and the CBS family for over 15 years,” CBS said in the statement. “While it’s never easy saying goodbye to a beloved actress and character, we respect her decision to leave at the end of the season. We are grateful to Pauley for all her contributions to the series and making Abby one of the most unique characters on television.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.