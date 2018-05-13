Pauley Perrette Goes on Cryptic Twitter Rant Days After Leaving ‘NCIS’

Former NCIS actress Pauley Perrette has fired off several cryptic tweets lashing out at unspecified “tabloid articles.”

Perrette, who left her role as Abby Sciuto on Tuesday night, first took to Twitter on Saturday night to allude to false stories about her in the press and “refusing to go low.” It is unclear if she is referring to discussion about her reasoning for exiting NCIS, her ongoing stalker troubles or another issue.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” Perrette wrote. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

The 49-year-old actress then returned to the social media platform early Sunday morning for two more troubling messages.

The first of those talked about her hesitation to discuss “the truth” and reveal a “crime.”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she wrote. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?”

Perrette’s second tweet was even more cryptic. He alleges that there is a “publicity machine” spreading lies about her, but she is doing her best to remain silent. She also ends on the phrase, “He did it.”

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me,” Perrette wrote. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

Perrette starred on NCIS for 15 seasons before deciding to depart the aging CBS crime drama. Her final episode aired on Tuesday night and featured her character leaving the team to focus on charity work.

An official reason for her NCIS departure has not been stated. In interviews, she has alluded to desiring more private time at home away from the spotlight.

Perrette also recently told fans she was having more troubles with a longtime stalker, but did not elaborate on the exact nature of the crime.

“Also thought: Maybe if I’m not famous my stalker will leave me alone after 14 years,” Perrette wrote. “Nope, still at it. PLEASE CHANGE STALKING LAWS. I’m in Fear.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Photo Credit: CBS / Patrick McElhenney