'NCIS: Origins' Casts 'Longmire' Star as Gibbs' Father

The casting continues for NCIS prequel NCIS: Origins and a Longmire star is joining in on the fun. TV Insider reports that Robert Taylor, who is known for playing the titular Walt Longmire in the A&E/Netflix Western crime drama, has been cast as Gibbs' father, Jackson, in a recurring role. The late Ralph Waite held the role on the Mothership for seven episodes before being killed off in Season 11.

Jackson Gibbs is a retired pilot in the U.S. Army Air Force and had a falling out with his son, not talking for 15 years. He made his first appearance on the series in Season 6 when Gibbs has to travel to his hometown with Ziva and McGee after a Marine with ties to the town ends up in the hospital. Jackson tried to make amends with his son and is successful in doing so. Since NCIS: Origins takes place years before the events of NCIS, it's possible that fans will see the start or middle of their complicated relationship.

Along with starring in Longmire for six seasons, Taylor can also be seen in The Hard Word, Rogue, Healing, Focus, Kong: Skull Island, The Meg, Home and Away, The Feds, First Daughter, and Apples Never Fall. He is currently starring in the Australian drama The Newsreader, which is expected to air its third season later this year. With Origins added to his resume, it's going to be exciting to see the relationship between Gibbs and his father and perhaps get an inside look at just what went wrong between them that made them not talk for almost two decades.

Robert Taylor joins previously announced lead Austin Stowell who will be stepping into the shoes of young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molina, Tyler Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez. Daniel Bellomy and Caleb Martin Foote were also recently cast to recur as NIS Special Agents. As of now, a premiere date for NCIS: Origins has yet to be revealed, but CBS is expected to make an announcement for its fall 2024 schedule in early May, so it shouldn't be long until fans find out whether they'll be reunited with Gibbs this fall or have to wait until midseason.

Hopefully, more details on NCIS: Origins will be announced soon, but in the meantime, fans can see what Robert Taylor is all about in all six seasons of Longmire on Netflix.