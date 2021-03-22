'NCIS: New Orleans' Series Finale: Season 7 Finale Date Revealed

✖

CBS announced its schedule for the 2020-2021 TV season finales, which includes the series finale for NCIS: New Orleans. The series will become the first NCIS spin-off to end when its seventh season finale airs on Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET, immediately following the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale. CBS confirmed NCIS: New Orleans would not be renewed for an eighth season in February.

The eye network's wave of season finales will start on Wednesday, April 14 when Tough as Nails Season 2 ends at 8 p.m. ET. The network's entire Sunday night scripted line-up will see its seasons end on May 23, beginning with The Equalizer at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the two NCIS spin-off finales. The main NCIS will finish its 18th season on Tuesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET, with the FBI Season 3 and FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finales following.

NCIS: New Orleans spun out of the main NCIS and counts Mark Harmon, who plays Gibbs on NCIS, as an executive producer. The lead star is Scott Bakula, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride and leads the NCIS office in the Big Easy. Other stars in the Season 7 cast include CCH Pounder, Tob Kerkovish, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, and Chelsea Field. Lucas Black also starred in the show's first six seasons.

"Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” Bakula, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, said in February. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.” The show will end with 155 episodes.

“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” said executive producers/showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

Nash and Silber will not be without jobs for long. The two are reportedly involved in the next NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii. Not much is known about this project, but CBS is reportedly close to putting in a series order for the show. The original NCIS itself was a spinoff from JAG, and characters from that series have shown up on the NCIS spin-offs. In 2019, Catherine Bell and David James Elliott appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles as their JAG characters for the first time in 14 years.