‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 5 Premiere Photos Show Pride Bleeding out

Season five of NCIS: New Orleans will pick up right where season four left off, with Dwayne “King” Cassius Pride’s life still hanging in the balance.

When fans last tuned into NCIS: New Orleans, the team’s celebration after successfully foiling a plot to assassinate a high-ranking political figure had turned tragic when Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) was shot, leaving not only his fate, but the fate of the rest of the team unknown.

New photos for the season premiere, set to premiere Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, are teasing what is to come, and warning fans to potentially gear up for a heartbreaking loss.

See You Soon

According to the official CBS synopsis of the season premiere, titled “See You Soon,” Pride will be fighting for his life in the ICU while the rest of his team “scours the city for the hit woman who attempted to assassinate him.”



Finding that hit woman may be hard, however, and may depend entirely on Pride’s survival, as he was the only person to see the woman who was dressed in dark clothing.

A Call for Help

The two-part season four finale had seen Pride’s name finally being cleared after conspirators set him up for various crimes and an assassination attempt on the mayor of New Orleans being thwarted. Their party to celebrate their success had a tragic end, however, when the mystery woman shot Pride several times.



It appears that Forensic Scientist Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich) will be among one of the first to the scene, likely calling for help to save his team member.

Fighting for Life

Fans will remember that Pride had taken three bullets to the chest, injuries that could potentially prove to be fatal. However, Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder) appears ready to provide whatever aid she can in order to save Pride, though the concerning look on her face gives away that things do not look good.

Pride’s Fate

Despite managing to make it to the hospital, the scene left behind by the shooting spells a grim fate.



In an official image for the season premiere, Forensic Scientist Sebastian Lund is seen solemnly staring down at the floorboards left stained by Pride’s blood, dozens of bloodied gauze pads used in an attempt to slow the bleeding scattered about.

A Concerned Team

The concerned expressions of Special Agent Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black) and FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito), along with the previous images, hints at just how serious the team’s situation will be in “See You There.”

The official trailer for the season also gave a grim look at Pride, who manages to survive the trip to the hospital, but remained unconscious and in critical condition.



“Every time you take a risk, this is exactly what I am afraid would happen,” Dr. Loretta is heard telling him in the trailer. “I know you are holding on right now. I want you to fight.”

Search for the Shooter

The team will gather in full force to track down Pride’s shooter, Amelia Parson’s (Ellen Hollman), who was also part of the thwarted plot to kill Mayor Zahra Taylor (Amanda Warren) during the New Orleans Tricentennial Fleet Week celebration.

Back into the Bayous

The team’s search will take them deep into the swamps of Louisiana, according to the picture above.



Season five will also see the addition of Grimm alum Reggie Lee, who will portray Assistant Special Agent in Charge Steven Thompson. Thompson will reportedly “Often butt heads with Pride as each have a very different process to approaching and prioritizing their workload,” according to Deadline.



His character description, mentioning his contrasting personality to Pride’s, hints that Pride will survive the ordeal, though whether his shooter will escape remains unseen.

New Team Member

When season five premieres, there will be a new face helping to track down Pride’s (attempted) murderer.



Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alum Necar Zadegan will be taking on the role of Special Agent Hannah Khoury, who will take on a leadership role within the team in the wake of last season’s assassination attempt.



“We were looking to bring someone new into the world of New Orleans so that we get to experience the city again through her eyes,” executive producer Christopher Silber told Entertainment Weekly. “She is someone with a much different skill set from the rest of our team. Hannah has an international flavor. She’s of Persian descent. And while she did grow up in the states, she’s traveled all over the world, working internationally for NCIS. She’s done more intelligence work.”