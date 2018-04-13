Mark Harmon Inks New ‘NCIS’ Deal

NCIS fans will be very happy to hear that series star Mark Harmon has inked a new deal that will see him stick around for the upcoming season.

According to TV Line, Harmon will remain in his lead role for season 16 of the procedural series, as he will also continue to be an executive producer.

“It’s pretty simple – viewers everywhere love NCIS,” President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world.”

“NCIS’ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon,” she added.

“We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS 16th season,” she concluded.

News of Harmon’s contract extension comes on the heels of the announcement that his fellow original series cast mate Pauley Perrette is leaving after the current season.

Even with a number of the original stars having left, continuing the series makes perfect sense as it consistently turns in high ratings week-after-week.

Having been there from day one, Harmon has an intertwined legacy with NCIS, but acting was actually not his first career choice. As a young man, Harmon was, in his own words, “a jock.”

While speaking to Men’s Journal, Harmon explained, “I came from a place where all you were trying to do was play the game and play it well—most of that is about not letting people know what you’re thinking or doing. In the beginning of this chase, you try very hard to control everything.”

“As an actor you control none of it. That’s sometimes important—stepping away from it and not putting so much focus on it. Sometimes [that is] a better tactic than trying to throw the ball through the tire more times than the next guy,” he added.

Harmon also spoke candidly about his decision to pursue an acting career, revealing that he finally realized “it was acting or nothing” when he was working a “shoe salesman job.”

“I was coming back from Boston and I was sitting next to a 33-year-old who was talking about trying to make pension at 65. He was drinking his second martini by the time we were wheels up,” Harmon continued. “He was miserable in his job and he was trying to maintain the job for another [32] years. I went home, got in my car, drove out to the place where I worked, and gave my notice.”

Thankfully Harmon had that epiphany and went on to give fans 15 years — with more on the way — of NCIS.