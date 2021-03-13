Major 'NCIS' Character Arrested in New Preview

✖

Another week, another dicey NCIS preview. The CBS drama has been ramping up the dramatic twists and turns in Season 18, including some unexpected deaths. Now, a team member gets arrested in what will surely put fans of the procedural on the edge of their seats. This will play in Season 18, Episode 10, "Watchdog," which will premiere Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. (You can stream the show live using Paramount+ or FuboTV, the latter of which is offering free trial right now.)

In the preview for the upcoming episode, which was captured and uploaded by the TV Promos YouTube channel, uses some dramatic narration to set the scene. Someone's in trouble, being as we hear "You are under arrest for aggravated assault." We then get some more dramatic phrases like "tell the truth" and "whatever you say can and will be used against you." We then see who exactly is being put in handcuffs: Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

Elsewhere in the "Watchdog" preview, we see shots of a bullet being analyzed on a computer, as well as agents in the midst of a raid involving some sort of barn. Doctor Shawna Street (played by guest actor Nikki Crawford) also says, "I pray to God someone pays for this." There is also a second promo for the episode, which CBS shared on the official NCIS YouTube channel. However, it offers no new details and instead serves as more of a highlight reel of recent episodes.

Our only other hint about the episode comes in the form of the episode synopsis. It reads, "NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members." If I was betting man, I would assume Gibbs takes some liberties with a dogfighting suspect, leading to the aforementioned assault charge. However, we'll just how to see how this whole situation unfolds on Tuesday night.

NCIS' first 15 seasons are available to stream on Netflix, but that still leaves Seasons 16, 17 and the already-aired portion of Season 18 in the wind. However, Paramount+ has you covered, with every single episode of NCIS streaming there. The recently launched streaming service, which was previously known as CBS All Access, also is the streaming home for two NCIS spinoffs, NCIS: New Orleans (all episodes) and NCIS: Los Angeles (recent episodes). As previously noted, NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, which is streamable live on Paramount+, as well as FuboTV.

