‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Get a Sneak Peak With New Video

In this week’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, “The One That Got Away,” the team has to track down Anna Kolcheck after she escapes from prison.

TVLine published a clip from early on in the episode, Anna (Bar Paly) and her cellmate Katie Miller (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Eve Harlow) find a car to help them make their escape. However, Kate makes a phone call that delays their getaway. A filling station owner spots them, and tries to stop them before they flee.

After hearing that Anna has escaped, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and the team jump into action to stop his ex-girlfriend from making an “even bigger mistake,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine.

Gemmill said Anna’s sudden escape is only the start of Callen’s troubles this week. “He finds out about what happened to his father,” Gemmill teased.

As the show gets closer to the May 19 season finale, Callen will also run into trouble with another ex-girlfriend, Joelle (Elizabeth Bogush) and a “potential new addition in his life.”

The two-part NCIS: Los Angeles season finale will not just be special for Callen, but for longtime fans of the NCIS franchise. David James Elliott will appear in the May 12 episode “The Guardian,” making his first appearance as JAG‘s Navy Captain Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. in 14 years. Callen and Sam (LL Cool J) will have to work with Harm after they learn about a plan by ISIS sympathizers to attack U.S. aircraft carriers.

The story will continue in the May 19 episode, in which Catherine Bell will also return as Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie.

There are rumors that the two episodes could be a back-door pilot for a JAG revival, but CBS has not confirmed this.

“Bringing Harmon Rabb to work with [the Los Angeles NCIS team] makes for a formidable coalition, and both entities are going to need all the help they can get when confronted with the greatest challenge of their careers,” Gemmill told TVLine in March. “[As a writer and producer] I did the first four seasons of JAG with him, so to be able to work together again in and of itself is great. But to do so with the same character, on our show, this many years later… that’s pretty damn amazing.”

Last week, CBS renewed both NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans for 11th and sixth seasons, respectively. The main NCIS was already renewed for a 17th season.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

