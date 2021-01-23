'NCIS: Los Angeles': What is Anna Kolcheck's Real Identity?

✖

Anastasia "Anna" Kolcheck has been a mysterious factor in NCIS: Los Angeles since she was first introduced in Season 6, causing plenty of frustration for Agent G. Callen. The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years, and it should have culminated in a proposal in the Jan. 17 episode. However, as usual for Anna, she was nowhere to be found, leaving Callen shocked and disappointed.

At the beginning of "A Fait Accompli," Callen (Chris O'Donnell) was fully prepared to propose marriage to Anna (Bar Paly). He headed to a motel where she was staying while she took part in the "Rebuild U.S." project to help people hurt by wildfires and the coronavirus pandemic. However, when he arrived at the motel, the person behind the front desk said the motel was completely empty. The person also had no idea what "Rebuild U.S." was. It was all a crushing blow to Callen.

(Photo: CBS)

Whenever Anna shows up, she always seems to cause trouble for the NCIS: LA team. She was born in Moscow but grew up in Illinois. She got into law enforcement as a member of the Chicago Police Department but then left to work in the private sector, mostly for Russian businesses. Despite her shady past, she interviewed for a job at the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and often filled in for Kensi (Daniela Ruah) in Season 8. In Season 10, Anna escaped prison with her cellmate, Katya (Eve Harlow), who was later discovered to be a Russian spy, notes TVInsider.

Season 12 has not followed up on the storyline involving Katya. Anna did have her record wiped clean so AUSA Allan Williams (Almi Ballard) could keep track of her because they hoped Katya would contact Anna. Notably, Callen still does not know about this. "That's going to be a huge complication," executive producer Frank Military told TVInsider last year about the Katya situation. "Anna and Callen will be in jeopardy next year."

Another possible reason for Anna to flee again without telling Callen is a mysterious mission for NCIS or other government agencies. This could even be linked to a mission involving Russians who were captured in the Season 12 premiere. Daniela Ruah also told TVInsider this was a plot that will be picked up. "There are characters that will come back at some point," she said. "That whole storyline in the first episode about the Russians that one defected and then we captured two Russians that were on the plane, which they then blew up, we'll see a little bit of a continuation to that storyline, so those characters will be returning. [And] we'll see some [other] people the audience knows."

Of course, there are plenty of other mysterious reasons Anna could have for running before telling Callen. Some mysterious person from her past could be on her tail. Hetty (Linda Hunt) is also at an unknown location, and she could have recruited Anna for help. Fans will have to check in on new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.