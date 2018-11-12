‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Callen’s Girlfriend Anna Gets Jail Sentence

On this week’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, Callen’s romantic interest Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck, was sentenced to prison for manslaughter.

Anna (Bar Paly) joined the NCIS LA team in season six, filling in while Kensi (Daniela Ruah) was on medical leave. After Kensi came back, she continued working with the team as a special agent. While she and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) were on a mission to rescue her father, the two agents got romantically involved.

Most recently, she was working at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. After her last mission with NCIS, she was suspended at the ATF. This season, she was arrested for shooting and killing Sokolov, who was unarmed at the time. She blamed Callen for getting her into trouble, but Callen believed she could avoid charges.

Callen could have saved her if he did not tell the truth, but he did. In the end of this week’s episode, “One of Us,” Anna was sentenced to seven years in prison, with the chance for parole after three years.

Judge: Anna Kolcheck, the reason you are here today is the fact that you shot a man dead. Is there anything you like to say before I rule?

Anna @BarPaly: No, Your Honor

Judge: Very well. With your exemplary recommendations from NCIS, I sentence you to 7 yrs 👱‍♀️⚖️🏛️@NCISLA #NCISLA — Samuel Wang (@SamuelWang2018) November 12, 2018

The news was devastating to fans who had hoped Callen might finally find the love of his life.

Anna got 7 years, with possible parole after 3 😭😭😭 REALLY @NCISLA REALLY!!!???? 😡😡😡 #ncisla — kelly (@MissKeliam) November 12, 2018

One fan suggested that Anna’s arrest could open the door for the return of Hetty (Linda Hunt). At the end of “Hit List,” Callen got a call from Hetty, who told him the team would actually be safer without her.

“I need you to forget about me and focus on keeping the team safe. I’m afraid things might be getting worse for both of us before they get any better, and I won’t be there to help for quite awhile,” Hetty mysteriously told him.

Hmmmm, I wonder if maybe Hetty will be back with a case requiring the assistance of a certain incarcerated ATF Agent @NCISLA?? Really need to keep Anna (@BarPaly) involved somehow–she’s the only female who’s been able to really hold Callen’s attention #NCISLA — jeannieb (@spaniels2x2) November 12, 2018

Other fans really hope to see Anna back in some way because she was a good match for Callen.

And as for the Anna arc…wow. It’s a lot to take in. I think she was a good match for Callen…and it was fun to see her interact with her dad #NCISLA — R-L (@RLEsq) November 12, 2018

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air on CBS Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS