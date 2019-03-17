‘NCIS: LA’ Teases Possible Return of Major Character at Kensi and Deeks’ Wedding

NCIS: Los Angeles is hosting a wedding this weekend, when Kensi and Deeks finally tie the knot. There could also be a surprise guest — one fans have been longing to see all season.

In the teaser for “‘Til Death Do Us Part,” CBS promises plenty of action on the same day Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi Byle (Daniela Ruah) tie the knot. However, in one scene, a car comes literally crashing into the party and someone is seen walking out of the driver’s side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That unexpected guest could be Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, played by Oscar-winner Linda Hunt. She has been a part of the show since day one, but has been missing from Season 10 so far. Last July, Hunt was in a car crash and suffered “no serious injuries.”

In November, Hunt told TVLine it took longer than expected to recover.

“I first want to say how much I appreciate the outpouring of support from the NCIS: Los Angeles fans following my car accident this summer,” Hunt said in a statement at the time. “Though I had hoped to return to playing Hetty at the start of the season, I had to take some additional time to recover. I look forward to returning later this season.”

“The only people missing Linda more than the fans is me. So, nothing would make me happier than her coming back — and I sound pretty happy, right?” Olsen told TVLine when asked if Hunt would be showing up at the wedding.

Kensi and Deeks got engaged for a second time at the end of the Season 10 premiere, after the team survived a rocket attack in Mexico. Kensi saved Deeks life by dragging him from the destroyed SUV and making sure he got to a hospital, where Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) also needed some treatment for injuries.

The Mexico adventure, which began at the end of Season 9, put a cloud over the team’s future, but it was lifted after Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) cleared them of any wrongdoing.

While “‘Til Death Do Us Part” could be the first time Hetty is physically seen on the show this season, it is not the first time we will hear from her. Back in October’s “Hit List” episode, Callen got a mysterious call from someone using a voice changer. It was not until after the person hung up that Callen realized he might have been talking to Hetty.

New episodes of NCIS: LA air on CBS Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS