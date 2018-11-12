‘NCIS: LA’: Former WWE Star Goldberg Guest Stars in New Episode

This week’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode features a special guest star. Former WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg stops by to join LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell to find an arms dealer’s murderer.

In “One Of Us,” an arms dealer named Rick Dotson was found dead in Malibu. He was on the NCIS radar for years, but no one could catch him. Hanna (LL Cool J) suggested one of Rick’s rivals killed him. Mysteriously, Rick was not found with a security detail. The only person found at the scene was his girlfriend Karen and there was no surveillance footage of the crime.

In another preview scene, Hanna and Callen (O’Donnell) look over Rick’s home. Beale (Barrett Foa) did find some cameras working during the night of the murder, which confirmed that the killer hid in the backyard. He also arrived at the home by swimming, proving that the killer has some elite forces training.

“One Of Us” also sees Callen visiting ATF Agent Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly), who is still in prison, awaiting sentencing.

During the investigation, Lance Hamilton shows up to help out. The character is played by Bill Goldberg, a former WWE and WCW wrestler and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. A former football player, he has acted in several movies and TV shows. Last year, he had a guest role in ABC’s The Goldbergs. He also co-hosts History’s Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, a reality competition series now in its second season.

This week’s episode picks up after the action in last week’s “Asesinos.” The NCIS team believed Mosley (Nia Long) was going to betray them by giving their identities to a Mexican cartel in exchange for getting her and her son off a hit-list. Mosley later revealed it was all a scheme to get two cartels to fight against each other, instead of focusing on trying to kill her.

While Mosley got away, “Asesinos” had a happy ending. Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) completed his investigation into the team’s off-the-books Mexico mission to save Mosley’s son at the end of last season. Thanks to the limited testimony from the team, Rogers could only conclude that Mosley ordered the team to Mexico and was fully responsible for it. Therefore, Rogers could not find reason to disband the NCIS Los Angeles team.

This season of NCIS: LA has focused on the fall-out from last season’s Mexico mission, which led to the death of Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux) and ended with Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) proposing to Kensi (Daniela Ruah). Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) has also been missing from the show, but she surprisingly called Callen at the end of “Hit List,” telling him they needed to forget about her and focus on their own safety.

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. This week’s episode airs at 9:30 p.m. ET because of football coverage.

Photo credit: CBS