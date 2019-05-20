‘NCIS: LA’ Fans Get Emotional After Heartbreaking ‘JAG’ Reunion With David James Elliot and Catherine Bell in Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 gave longtime JAG fans more a surprisingly heartbreaking reunion of stars Catherine Bell and David James Elliott.

“False Flag” picked up right where last week’s “The Guardian” ended, with Hanna (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) visiting the U.S.S. Allegiance in the Persian Gulf to investigate ISIS sympathizers targeting U.S. aircraft carriers. The Allegiance’s XO Captain turned out to be none other than Captain Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr., played by Elliott for the first time since 2005.

In this week’s episode, the investigation into the potential terrorists continued. Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, Hetty (Linda Hunt) called up Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie (Bell) to help the NCIS team get information from a Russian diplomat. This is also Mac’s first appearance since JAG ended in 2005.

While the trailer for “False Flag” teased a reunion, notably Bell and Elliott were not in the shot together, only communicating over a satellite hookup. In the episode, we did learn that Mac and Harm were engaged at one point, but broke up as he continued to rise in the ranks of the Navy. Mac left the service to take a job at the State Department. She had not seen Harm in nine years before they finally connected.

The scene was filled with tension, and not missed by fans at home.

Still pissed they’re not together but god can they still do the angsty long stares better than anyone else on television (and not even be in the same room) #JAG #NCIS #HarmandMac — Danielle (@Mynewyorkad) May 20, 2019

One fan was disappointed to learn the belvoed characters did not get a happy ending.

I prefer not to know and imagine happy ending for them. Now I hate that reunion happening at @NCISLA !! #JAG #harmandmac — Kalela (@Kalela_O) May 20, 2019

Bell shared several photos from her time on the NCIS: LA on her Instagram page. Inbetween throwback photos with Elliott, she shared a picture showing her meeting Linda Hunt and selfies with Daniela Ruah, Barrett Foa and LL Cool J. Unfortunately, she did not get a selfie with Chris O’Donnell.

We waited TEN YEARS for Harm & Mac to be together. Fans deserved that happy ending for them & now we find out they haven’t even seen each other in nine years? So dumb. Way to gut their longtime fans and ruin what little hope we had! #JAG #HarmandMac #ncisla #whydoallmyshipssink — Julie Bellon (@juliebellon) May 20, 2019

“The man!! LL Cool J! Otherwise known as ‘Todd’… also generous and welcoming! So great working with you,” she wrote, later adding, “Now…. I didn’t get a photo with [O’Donnell] rats! But he was a doll as well!! And so fun and funny!! I may have one more set selfie…… who wants to see that one?”

JAG ran from 1995 to 2005, starting on NBC before moving to CBS for its second season. It gave birth to the NCIS franchise, beginning with the original NCIS, which will start its 17th season in the fall. NCIS: Los Angeles was also renewed for an 11th season, and NCIS: New Orleans will be back for a sixth season as well.

While this is the first appearance of Harm and Bell on an NCIS series since JAG ended, other JAG characters have popped up on shows in the past. John M. Jackson appeared in an NCIS episode in 2013 and NCIS: LA in 2018. Patrick Labyorteaux also reprised his Captain Bud Roberts role in three NCIS episodes.

NCIS: Los Angeles will return this fall in its familiar 9 p.m. ET Sunday timeslot on CBS.

