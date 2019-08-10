‘NCIS LA’: Barrett Foa Breaks Silence on His Temporary Absence for Season 11

NCIS: Los Angeles star Barrett Foa finally spoke out about missing the first five episodes of Season 11. In a Friday Instagram post, the actor said he will miss his co-stars, but is excited for the opportunity to star in a production of Angels In America. Foa stars as NCIS technical operator and intelligence analyst Eric Beale on the series.

Foa shared a screenshot from TV Line‘s original report on his temporary leave of absence, along with a note to his NCIS: LA family.

“Missing my NCIS: Los Angeles family so much right now as they dive into what is sure to be an incredible and unforgettable Season 11,” Foa wrote. “Meanwhile, I’ll be flexing some different muscles by diving into this complex and beautiful Pulitzer Prize-winning play.”

Foa continued, “Missing you, Renée, Dani, Eric, Chris, Todd, and Linda. Don’t worry, I’ll be back in Oct!”

Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, jokingly commented on the message with a Minnie Riperton quote. “‘Luuuuuvin’ yooou, is easy cuuus you’re beautiful… doo doo doo doo dooooo AAAAAAaaahhhhhh,’” Ruah wrote.

“I miss you, lady! It will be like, 7 months without seeing your face,” Foa replied. “I haven’t gone that long in 11 years! #withdrawal.”

The comments section is now filled with fans wishing Foa good luck. There was also one fan who hilariously asked Foa if he would not miss LL Cool J.

“Todd = LL! Haha,” Foa replied, referencing LL Cool James’ birth name, James Todd Smith.

Foa’s Eric will be written out of the first five episodes of NCIS: LA. Hetty (Linda Hunt) assigned Eric to a clandestine case to work on with an outside company. When Eric comes back in October, the mission will come back to make life difficult for the rest of the NCIS team, reports TV Line.

When fans last saw Eric in the Season 10 finale, he was rushing off to San Francisco to help girlfriend Nell (Renee Felice Smith) with her ailing mother. That left people wondering if both characters would be written out of the show, but Foa and Smith both signed on as series regulars for Season 11.

Foa will be in St. Louis during his time off. He signed on to star as Prior Walter in a production of Angels in America at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis from Sept. 4 to Oct. 6. His co-stars include Meredith Baxter and Peter Frechette.

NCIS: LA also stars LL Cool J as Hanna, Chris O’Donnell as G. Callen, and Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks. The show’s 11th season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 29 on CBS.

