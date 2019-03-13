‘NCIS’: Does Jimmy Palmer Betray the Team on Tonight’s Episode?

This week’s episode of NCIS finds Jimmy Palmer in a serious dilemma, caught between his integrity at work and his father-in-law.

Palmer, played by Brian Dietzen, has always been a faithful member of the team on NCIS. This week, his dedication will be put to the test, as sneak previews show his father-in-law, Ed (Larry Miller) asking him to tamper with evidence in a murder investigation.

So far, CBS has released three previews giving glimpses of Palmer’s difficult situation. Each one begins with a relatively benign scenario, showing the subtle tension between Palmer and Ed. However, it is clear that there is more going on between them than meets the eye.

The first preview shows the murder scene, complete with bear claws, before cutting to Ed forecfully telling Palmer to “call it a bear attack.” A few seconds later, Palmer tells another agent: “I lied to Gibbs,” and we see Gibbs angrily calling him into the interrogation room.

“Good luck,” says Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). “You’re gonna need it.”

In a sneak peek scene, fans also see Palmer getting an unexpected visit from Dr. Donald Mallard (David McCallum) in the lab. He makes pointed offers to help examine the evidence, which isn’t matching up, but Palmer is visibly nervous.

“No you may not,” Palmer says forcefully before correcting his tone. “If I’ve made a mistake, I’d prefer to correct it myself.”

Finally, the third preview finds Palmer in a diner booth with Ed and his poker buddy, Anthony DiNozzo Sr. (Robert Wagner). This scene underscores the enmity between them, revealing that Ed belittles his job yet relies on him for braggin rights anyway. Anthony offers to “help” palmer with the case, making him even more uncomfortable.

There is no telling what exactly is in store for Palmer on NCIS this week. From the looks of the preview, the whole charade will come crashing down before the night is over, but where will Palmer be when it lands?

Palmer has been on the show since Season 1, starting as an assistant of Mallard. He is a generally nervous character, especially when it comes to Gibbs. However, his intelligence is an invaluable asset to the team. If Palmer’s integrity comes into question, it will be a big shake-up for the department.



NCIS airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.