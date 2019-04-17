‘NCIS’: Here’s Where to Watch Season 16, Episode 20 Online

Fans wondering how to watch Tuesday night’s episode of NCIS, “Hail & Farewell,” aren’t totally out of luck.

Season 16, episode 20 of NCIS is available to stream on CBS’ website by clicking here.

The episode took viewers on an emotional roller coaster as they learned a traumatic secret from Leroy Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) backstory that the NCIS team discovered while investigating the murder of a Marine Major who had previously been believed to have bene killed in the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.

After human remains are discovered at a construction site, the team launches into an investigation to track how and why the woman died. Soon enough, Gibbs is put in a tight spot after the team discovered he had a close relationship with the Marine, and tensions run high for most of the episode until Gibbs is forced to re-live the trauma he’s been running from for years.

The episode brings intense emotional moments that many fans took to Twitter to discuss — including a military funeral ending — so make sure to have your tissues at the ready.

The new episode comes on the heels of CBS renewing the longrunning drama for a 17th season, a move that THR reports was contingent on Harmon signing a new contract with the show.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades. Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said of the renewal news. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a linchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.”

Notably, Harmon seems to renew his contract on a yearly basis, rather than renewing for multiple years at a time. While this is not necessarily an uncommon practice among actors, it does signify that that series could end at any time without much notice.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The next episode is set to air April 30.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS