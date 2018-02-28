‘NCIS’ Fans React to French Stewart’s Return

NCIS fans were treated with a return of one of its most memorable serial killers, French Stewart’s Paul Triff.

Triff first appeared in the 2017 episode “What Lies Above,” where he revealed he hid numerous bodies under the floors of his old apartment. That apartment happened to now be occupied by Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray).

He ended up going to prison at the end of that episode, but he made his grand return on Tuesday night’s episode, entitled “Keep Your Enemies Closer.” He had information about the NCIS team’s latest foe, Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton).

Triff demands to be let out of prison during the investigation and stay in McGee’s apartment. They agree, and set him up in a caged area, where he provides information on the killer Silence of the Lambs-style.

Fans were loving this callback to “What Lies Above” and were totally down for more of Triff. There was also a lot of sympathy for McGee, who was not happy about the arrangement.

“Poor Tim. He survived all those months being kidnapped with Gibbs, but his worst nightmare continues,” fan Jason Eldridge wrote.

Oh no. The guy who did the murder in mcGee’s apartment that Tony once owned is back! #NCIS — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) February 28, 2018

Poor Tim. He survived all those months being kidnapped with Gibbs. But his worst nightmare continues #NCIS — KayLyne (@KayLyne) February 28, 2018

Most of the chatter on social media has praise for Stewart. Many were surprised at the comedic actor’s ability to immerse himself in the role and get super creepy.

“French Stewart, you sir are an amazing actor!” one viewer wrote. “You put the creep in creepy!”

Fan Sandy Barton added, “I still can’t believe that this is French Stewart. Funny people can be so creepy. They are like clowns.”

@FrenchStewart you sir are an amazing actor! You put the creep in creepy! #NCIS — Bud (@BudKinches) February 28, 2018

French Stewart plays the best creepy bastard on TV #NCIS — Sooz (@CruisinSoozan) February 28, 2018

I still can’t believe that this is French Stewart. Funny people can be so creepy. They are like clowns. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/q9kQmxkL2y — Sandy Barton (@sandbar17) February 28, 2018

The love was not only coming from the fans. Cast members were also loving Stewart’s acting.

Pauley Perrette, who plays Abby Sciuto on the CBS series, shared a selfie with the Mom alum with some praise along with it.

“All new NCIS tonight, with the amazing French Stewart!” Perrette wrote. “Sweetest guy who plays creepy SO WELL!”

All new #NCIS tonight! With the amazing @FrenchStewart Sweetest guy who plays creepy SO WELL! pic.twitter.com/fc02XNX9XJ — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) February 28, 2018

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Photo Credit: CBS / Eddy Chen