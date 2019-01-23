‘NCIS’ Fans Confused After CBS Skips Show Tuesday Night

NCIS fans were not happy about CBS’ Tuesday night schedule change.

The network took a break from airing an episode of the long-running military crime procedural to make room for a new episode of Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

The reality competition series premiered Monday and will be airing almost daily on CBS, featuring a cast of 12 celebrities from sports legends to pop culture icons.

The cast for Season 2 includes Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, O.J. Simson murder trial witness Kato Kaelin, actors Jonathan Bennett and Joey Lawrence, momager Dina Lohan, retired NFL player Ricky Williams, comedian Tom Green, former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Guruss and singer Tamar Braxton.

NCIS fans were not thrilled about giving up their favorite series to watch a reality show, taking to Twitter to air their grievances.

“WTF They took NCIS off for this Big Brother nonsense??? Ugh,” one user commented.

“It’s Tuesday night [and] no NCIS. I’d much rather watch NCIS then Celebrity Big Brother,” another commented wrote, adding a crying emoji.

“[CBS] Dear Assh—s. NCIS is being preempted by f-ing Big Brother. MY MOTHER IS CRYING. She has so little to look forward to during the week. Stop pulling this BULLS—.” Another Twitter user wrote.

Don’t worry NCIS fans, the series will be back on Feb. 5 with a new episode that will be filled with nostalgia.

According to official episode synopsis for “She,” “After a malnourished and confused 9-year-old is found hiding in a storage unit, NCIS reopens an old missing persons case when the girl is believed to be the daughter of a Navy recruit who disappeared 10 years ago. Also, Bishop discovers notes that Special Agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) kept on the case long after NCIS officially stopped investigating.”

However, with two weeks of no new NCIS, fans will have to settle for reruns airing continually on cable.

“Its bad enough there is not a new epi of NCIS tonight, but we don’t even get a repeat! Guess I will watch on Netflix!!” one Twitter user wrote.

Another disappointed user wrote: “Seriously? @CBS (is) running Celebrity Big Brother at normal NCIS time??? Big Brother isn’t idiotic enough. Let’s add washed up wanna-be celebrities whose intention is getting invited to D-list parties..”

When its not off the air, NCIS typically airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.