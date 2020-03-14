‘NCIS’ Production Reportedly Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concern and Fans Have Words

It was reported on Thursday that all three NCIS shows have had their production postponed over concerns about coronavirus. NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans have all apparently pulling the plug for two weeks when the production will then reassess the situation. CBS, Paramount Television Studios and Showtime all issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter indicating numerous delays in their calendar, though no specific shows were mentioned.

However, sources have told the outlet that the NCIS shows have been put on pause with only a few episodes left to film in their respective seasons. NCIS is now in the middle of its Season 17, and expected to return March 24. NCIS: Los Angeles is now at Season 11 and slated to return March 22, while NCIS: New Orleans is in the middle of Season 6, and will be back March 15.

The news comes as a number of networks and studios are putting an abrupt halt on all productions, including Disney, Netflix and Apple TV+. While it’s still unconfirmed if the NCIS trio will definitely be impacted by coronavirus precautions, the fans didn’t hesitate to respond to the news.

#NCIS Season 17, #NCISLA Season 11, and #NCISNOLA Season 6 to halt Production, amid Coronavirus concerns — The Cancel Beast (@TheCancelBeast) March 13, 2020

While the news hasn’t been officially confirmed, it hasn’t been denied, either. Regardless, viewers everywhere seem to expect this impacting all three series.

#CBSTelevisionStudios is shutting down production on several TV series including the #NCIS franchise, #Bull, #Dynasty and #TheGoodFight. Those shows with only 1 or 2 episodes left for the season will not resume production for the season. pic.twitter.com/ofbsGa5uZh — HOTCHKA (@Hotchka) March 13, 2020

There’s also word that any show with a small number of episodes left in the season will simply wait until they resume production next season.

So NCIS production is shut down and the season will be abbreviated. Interesting stuff. So does that mean the 400th will occur at the beginning of season 18? — 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒 (@tiva_clois) March 13, 2020

If this is true, it could have a real impact on the upcoming landmark 400th episode of NCIS.

@NCISLA as much as I love NCIS:Los Angeles and can’t wait for new episodes, I am really glad that they halted production. The best cast and crew has to stay healthy! — KatieBug (@MK2690) March 13, 2020

Obviously, some fans were disappointed but realized it was the best decision, all considering.

Hey @CBS @CBSAllAccess You should make your service free for as long as the CoronaVirus is a threat. I mean, what better time to binge watch 17 seasons of @NCIS_CBS, right? @mostx1 #SelfQuarantineBlues — Lorene (@coolbyrne) March 13, 2020

Others saw the mass of self-quarantined people as the perfect reason to get a free subscription to CBS All-Access.

Hey coronavirus, to quote Ducky, “We can’t wait to weigh your liver.” #NCIS https://t.co/uDiqM7Icz4 — Keri A (@AtlantasHart) March 12, 2020

Of course, some fans couldn’t wait to quote the show when learning the news.

Now this is taking the piss. No more NCIS being made for the season. Sport was bad enough. Now I’ve got fuck all to watch #Covid_19 #flippent — Buckley (@bucker31) March 13, 2020

Others were just flat-out upset that given the lack of televised sporting events (or any sporting event, really), not having any new episodes will make for a long, lonely quarantine.