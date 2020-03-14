TV Shows

‘NCIS’ Production Reportedly Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concern and Fans Have Words

It was reported on Thursday that all three NCIS shows have had their production postponed over concerns about coronavirus. NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans have all apparently pulling the plug for two weeks when the production will then reassess the situation. CBS, Paramount Television Studios and Showtime all issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter indicating numerous delays in their calendar, though no specific shows were mentioned.

However, sources have told the outlet that the NCIS shows have been put on pause with only a few episodes left to film in their respective seasons. NCIS is now in the middle of its Season 17, and expected to return March 24. NCIS: Los Angeles is now at Season 11 and slated to return March 22, while NCIS: New Orleans is in the middle of Season 6, and will be back March 15.

The news comes as a number of networks and studios are putting an abrupt halt on all productions, including Disney, Netflix and Apple TV+. While it’s still unconfirmed if the NCIS trio will definitely be impacted by coronavirus precautions, the fans didn’t hesitate to respond to the news.

While the news hasn’t been officially confirmed, it hasn’t been denied, either. Regardless, viewers everywhere seem to expect this impacting all three series. 

There’s also word that any show with a small number of episodes left in the season will simply wait until they resume production next season. 

If this is true, it could have a real impact on the upcoming landmark 400th episode of NCIS

Obviously, some fans were disappointed but realized it was the best decision, all considering. 

Others saw the mass of self-quarantined people as the perfect reason to get a free subscription to CBS All-Access. 

Of course, some fans couldn’t wait to quote the show when learning the news. 

Others were just flat-out upset that given the lack of televised sporting events (or any sporting event, really), not having any new episodes will make for a long, lonely quarantine. 

