'NCIS' Franchise Production Reportedly Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Production on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans has reportedly been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several other shows, including Grey's Anatomy, Grace and Frankie, Young Sheldon and Riverdale, have put filming on hold as well. The NCIS shows are going on a two-week hiatus before finishing production at a later date.

CBS, Paramount Television Studios and Showtime said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter they have postponed production on some pilots and current shows. The specific shows were not listed, but sources said the NCIS shows have been put production on hold with only a few episodes left to film. Sitcom The Neighborhood, starring Cedric The Entertainer, has one episode left to film, and it will be completed without a live audience. Drama pilots have also been postponed.

NCIS is now in the middle of its 17th season, with episode 17 airing on March 10. NCIS: Los Angeles is now 17 episodes into Season 11, while NCIS: New Orleans is 14 episodes into Season 6.

The next new episode of NCIS will not air until March 24. In "Schooled," Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team investigate the murder of a Navy technician, while Sloanie (Maria Bello) gets an unexpected request from her daughter, Faith (guest star Kate Hamilton).

NCIS: Los Angeles returns with a new episode on March 22. In "Missing Time," Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Hanna (LL Cool J) and their team will investigate the disappearance of a defense officer who was looking into a mysterious UFO sighting. Bar Paly also returns as Anna Kolcheck.

Lastly, NCIS: New Orleans will be back on March 15. In "Relentless," Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) protects teenager Rachel (Lillian Carrier) after her father is shot. Pride (Scott Bakula) and the rest of the team have to find the motive for the shooting.

In a second episode on March 15, titled "Pride and Prejudice," Pride's team tries to track down a man (guest star Harrison Stone) who is impersonating Lasall. Pride's daughter also surprisingly shows up.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m., while NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET with NCIS: New Orleans following immediately after.

Before NCIS production was halted, ABC announced Grey's Anatomy production was postponed.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately," showrunner Krista Vernoff wrote in a memo to cast and crew. "We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

"Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently," the statement continued. "Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed."

