‘NCIS’ Cast Member Exits After One Season

There have been quite a few casting change announcements coming off the heels of the recent TV season, and it looks like they’re not done yet.

It’s been revealed by Variety, that Jennifer Esposito will be exiting NCIS after only spending one season on the show.

Esposito played Agent Alexandra “Alex” Quinn, a character described as, “a quick-witted and talented agent who left to be an instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center until Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) lured her back to the field.”

In the season finale of the show, Quinn received multiple unexplained phone calls from her mother, which could potentially be used to explain the character’s absence next season.

While no official explanation has been given for her exit, it’s said to be attributed to the show moving in a different creative direction going forward.

Jennifer Esposito did make a statement about her exit, saying her time on the show was “a great experience,” and adding, “I could not have asked for a better opportunity than to work with the NCIS cast and producers.”

In the last few weeks, there have been many actresses announced to be leaving their respective TV shows.

Probably the most notable exit has been Erinn Hayes, whose firing from the hit TV show Kevin Can Wait has caused quite a bit of confusing.

Not long after her exit was announced, news came out that Kevin James‘ former co-star Leah Remini would be stepping into the same role, even though Remini had a guest-starring role as a different character.

There’s no word on if Remini is actually stepping into the same character, or if the character she played is being shifted into the spouse role that was Hayes’ character, but either way, it’s been a whirlwind of confusion for fans.

Esposito’s exit from NCIS seems to be going much more smoothly.

