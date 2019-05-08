‘NCIS’ Boss Promises Major Gibbs Reveal That Will Change Everything

NCIS fans better brace themselves because tonight’ episode will feature a major reveal about Leroy Gibbs that will make waves on the show.

The CBS crime procedural will follow up on the shocking twist from last week’s episode, titled “Judge, Jury…” that a secret government bank account is funding a secret vigilante group working outside of the law.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The NCIS team will work during “…And Executioner” to find the person at the top of the secret group and who is calling the shots when ti comes to all that money.

Along with everything going on, series co-showrunner Steven Binder told TVLine the episode will revealed a major truth about Gibbs (Mark Harmon) that will have serious consequences for himself and the rest of the team.

“Gibbs is going to make a rather large reveal to his co-workers” after they uncover some issues with the organization, Binder teased.

“I’ll let you wait to see what that reveal is, but it’s going to change the whole team dynamic in a way,” he added. “There will be this sort of fallout as the team reconciles this ‘new Gibbs’ that they didn’t know existed.”

The past few episodes have seen a new more emotional layer to Gibbs, especially following the team solving a case related to the cold case murder of his former fiancée.

Fans also saw the typically detached Gibbs let go of one of his main rules for the job — not getting emotionally involved in the cases he works — this season, and this emotional arc will result in an breaking point later in the season.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘breakdown,’ because it’s Gibbs and I don’t know that this man is capable of breaking down, but it presages a sort of inability for him to function properly,” Binder teased.

The difficult moment will lead to the return of recurring guest star Laura San Giacomo, who plays psychologist Dr. Grace Confalone, to help Gibbs figure out his feelings.

“She’s going to be working with Gibbs simultaneously while the team works on solving this case,” Binder added.

The race to see what will happen during the Season 16 finale is on, as fans can expect the returns of Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) and Dian Sterling (Melinda McGraw). The series has also already been renewed for Season 17, so we can expect much more story to come in future episodes.

What will be Gibbs’ big secret? NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.