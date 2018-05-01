‘NCIS’: Everything We Know About Abby’s Final Episodes

NCIS is set to say goodbye to Abby Scuito (Pauley Perrette) in its next two episodes, and we now have an idea of what those episodes will entail.

CBS has released a synopsis for each episode of the two-part farewell, as well as photos from each episode.

The shots show Abby hard at work in the NCIS lab and interacting with co-workers for possibly the final time.

Scroll through to see everything we know about the Abby’s final NCIS episodes.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

“One Step Forward”

As NCIS begins to say goodbye to Abby in the episode “One Step Forward,” the team will be focusing on a typical mission while Abby has a bit of down time.



Gibbs investigate the murder of Sara Carter’s (Skye P. Marshall) mother. Local police have caught the alleged killer, but Carter insists he is not the culprit.

Mean while, Abby wins a reservation for two at a five-star restaurant (which is apparently located inside an igloo). She spends the episode trying to figure out which of her teammates deserves to accompany her for the dinner.

Earmuffs

This first shot from the episode shows Perrette as Abby for one of her final scenes.

She is wearing her trademark labcoat and choker and has a curious addition: earmuffs. The accessory features a bedazzled skull and is presumably to keep her warm as the igloo-themed restaraunt.

Bonding With McGee

The second shot in the set reveals who gives Abby the earmuffs: Tim McGee (Sean Murray).

The gesture is presumably done to help win over Abby in hopes of accompanying her to the dinner.

In the Lab

Aside from the dinner reservation, Abby will still be hard at work in the lab.

However she will not be alone. The above shot shows that Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) will be by her side.

Gibbs Investigates

Back on the show’s main plot, Gibbs is hard at work on his investigation.

The case seems to be rather high-profile as men are outside the scene. In another shot on the CBS site, Gibbs has to push away a TV journalist and her cameraman.

“Two Steps Back”

The synopsis for the followup episode, entitled “Two Steps Back,” is a much darker affair:

“When evidence reveals an NCIS team member is a hitman’s latest target, the team must search through old case files to determine who is seeking vengeance.”

As this is Perrette’s final episode, it appears that Abby could get killed or badly injured during the investigation. However, it is unclear if this is actually the route producers are going or if they are simply pulling a bait-and-switch.

Embrace

This emotional shot shows Abby is a meaningful embrace with Bishop.

It is unclear if it is from the pair’s final moments together or an unrelated scene.

Team Meeting

This above team shot shows McGee, Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Palmer and Bishop gathered in the lab with Abby nowhere in site.

However, they seem to be in good spirits and talking to someone on the other side of the room. Our bet is that Abby is that unseen person in question.

Perette’s final NCIS episodes will air on Tuesday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 8.

