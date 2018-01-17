‘Today’ Executive Producer Don Nash Stepping Down in Wake of Changes

More changes are hitting NBC‘s Today show following the downfall of Matt Lauer and promotion of Hoda Kotb.

Now, veteran executive producer Don Nash is stepping down from his position, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said Wednesday in a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Nash has served as executive producer since 2012, but held several other jobs, including senior broadcast producer, in his 23-year stint with the network.

Senior producer Libby Leist will step in as Nash’s replacement.

The veteran producer’s departure comes following longtime Today co-host Lauer’s firing for sexual misconduct. As Kotb stepped in alongside co-host Savannah Guthrie for an interim period, the NBC broadcast surged in ratings, topping rival ABC’s Good Morning America. Kotb was offered a permanent co-anchor position in January.

“With this change in anchors, and having rethought some of his priorities, Don Nash has decided to step away from his Executive Producer role at TODAY,” Lack wrote.

He added that Nash may continue to work with the network, though: “We’ve offered him a number of roles within NBC News and NBCUniversal, and we hope he’ll stay in the family.”

Nash penned his own memo to announce his departure from the position, telling colleagues he wanted to prioritize his family life.

“For many years, I have had two families: the one at home, and everyone at TODAY,” Nash wrote. “The balance of my love for both of them has been out of whack for too long. The time has come for me to step away from TODAY and be a better dad to my two beautiful girls. They are what matter to me most.”

As Nash backs away from the NBC morning program, Lack said the current talent is in a bright place under the care of Guthrie and Kotb. “The TODAY show couldn’t be in a stronger position,” he said.

“TODAY is number one again, because of all of you,” Nash added. “I hope you take a moment to bask in the glory of what you have created and accomplished. You should be so proud.”

Following Lauer’s abrupt termination in November, Today viewership has continued to lead the pack of network broadcasts among all demographics, a rank GMA otherwise grasped tightly.

Today historically tops viewership in the coveted 25-54 age group, which is more desirable to advertisers, but it rarely beat GMA in overall audience ratings prior to the Lauer scandal. NBC’s current winning streak is the longest run since August 2016.