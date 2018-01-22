NBC’s ‘Timeless’ Season 2 Premieres March 11

NBC has announced an official premiere date for the second season of Timeless, which fans fought so hard to keep on the air. The show returns Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

The show was cancelled after its first season on air, due mostly to mediocre ratings. However, fans were crazy about the time travel drama, and even network executives had to admit that there were a lot of things that worked in the show.

Just a few days after announcing its cancellation, NBC walked back their statement and decided to rework Timeless so that it would perform better financially.

It looks as though they have a plan firmly in place. The second season will consist of only ten episodes, rather than the first season's 16. In addition, the Sunday night time slot gives it a better chance with its target demographics than its previous Monday night designation did. It may also have been a strategic move to hold the show until the spring, rather than its previous place among the fall TV line-up.

When is the #TimeTeam going next?🕰 See for yourself when #Timeless returns on Sunday, March 11 at 10/9c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/WXhhtl05Mp — Timeless (@NBCTimeless) January 22, 2018



Along with the premiere date, NBC has released some additional information on the second season. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the next storyline will focus heavily on the Rittenhouse organization.

The TimeTeam will encounter even more historical figures in their "travels," including Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr and William Randolph Hearst. Some of the times they'll be traveling to have also been revealed. The trio will have adventures in 1692, 1917, 1941 and 1981, among other years.