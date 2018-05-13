NBC Slates All-‘Chicago’ Wednesdays, ‘SVU’ Moves to Thursdays

NBC is shifting the schedules for its hit Chicago programs, as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The network unveiled its fall program schedule on Sunday, and they are shifting all three Chicago programs (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.) to Wednesday nights. Chicago P.D. was already on Wednesdays, but Chicago Med and Chicago Fire were on Tuesdays and Thursdays, respectively.

Chicago Med will air at 8 p.m. ET, Chicago Fire will air at 9 p.m. ET, and Chicago P.D. will air at 10 p.m. ET.

That shift means that the two other programs on Wednesday nights, Law & Order: SVU and The Blacklist, will have some shake-ups of their own.

SVU will move to Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET, following a block of the network’s comedy series. The Blacklist has been moved into a midseason role, with a return date or planned time slot not yet revealed.

That means that SVU will be taking Chicago Fire‘s Thursday night slot.

Chicago Med‘s Tuesday night time slot will be filled by New Amsterdam, NBC‘s new medical drama starring Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold.

Elsewhere on the NBC schedule, network hits like This Is Us, The Voice, Will & Grace and The Good Place will all return to their time slots.

Monday

8-10 p.m. — The Voice

10-11 p.m. — Manifest

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — The Voice

9-10 p.m. — This Is Us

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

Thursday

8-8:30 p.m. — Superstore

8:30-9 p.m. — The Good Place

9-9:30 p.m. — Will & Grace

9:30-10 p.m. — I Feel Bad

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

Friday

8-9 p.m. – Blindspot

9-10 p.m. — Midnight, Texas

10-11 p.m — Dateline NBC

Saturday

8-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live

Sunday

7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football