NBC Skips ‘Chicago’ Shows for ‘Christmas at Rockefeller Center’, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Specials

NBC is taking their One Chicago slate out of commission Wednesday night to make room for classic and new holiday specials.

The lineup comprised of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will take another week off before returning for their fall finale episodes, making room for the 86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, and a brand new show featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center will feature the celebrated annual tree lighting ceremony of the massive tree outside the building in new York City, featuring performances from Legend, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, Ella Mai, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and many others starting at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC’s TODAY Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will host the evening, which will include a special appearance from Tony Danza.

The annual celebration will be followed by the premiere of A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy, where the beloved celebrity couple will be joined by friends and family for a special night of holiday cheer.

The evening will include surprise caroling with Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq and Meghan Trainor, and special appearances by stars such as Akwafina, Zach Galifianakis, Derek Hough, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West. Queer Eye‘s Fab Five is also set to make a cameo appearance.

The night will also include performances by Legend from his upcoming Christmas album, A Legend Christmas, available Oct. 26.

Chicago Med will return for its fall finale on Dec. 5, featuring the exciting wedding of Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) in “Death Do Us Part.”

“Will and Natalie prepare for their big day, but an unsuspecting Will soon finds himself sidetracked. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) disagrees with Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on how to handle a patient’s treatment while Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) are on their own when a pregnant woman delivers,” the synopsis for the episode reads.

Chicago Fire‘s “Always A Catch” official episode description says: “Stakes are high when a massive car pile-up on the freeway impacts someone dear to the firehouse family. Brett (Kara Killmer) and Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) encounter a harrowing call while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) find their relationship being tested.”

Chicago P.D. will wrap up its 2018 run with “Descent”: “In an attempt to dig himself out of a hole and save someone close to him, Antonio (Jon Seda) crosses a line that puts the entire team at risk,” the synopsis for the fall finale reads.