NBC Reporter Exiting Station, Teases Her Next Move: ‘Stay Tuned’

An NBC reporter is exiting her station.

Dryden Quigley of WSMV in Nashville revealed on March 11 that she would be stepping away.

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“Nashville! This is my last week with WSMV4,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an incredible experience that’s hard to put in just a few words. The photographers, producers, reporters, directors, and managers have taught me more about journalism in the past 2.5 years than I ever thought was possible. Moving somewhere I’d never been before was scary, but they made it easy and more importantly, fun. I want to say thank you to everyone here who’s allowed me to share their story. As for what’s next for me…stay tuned.”

“I truly am so lucky to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Quigley continued. “Don’t be a stranger!!”

The Duke alum has already landed her next job. On Thursday, Quigley took to her Instagram to share a fun career update. She revealed that she has joined the “powerhouse team” at ABC 7 News in the Bay Area “as a reporter and call SF home! I really can’t put into words how thankful I am to everyone who helped get me here. Proof that @disney really is where dreams come true. See you on TV.”

According to an interview she did with the Nashville Voyager in 2025, Quigley got a BA in international relations at Duke University, and because the school did not have a journalism program, she worked as a news production assistant at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, after she graduated. She was eventually hired by WVIR, an NBC affiliate in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she started as a reporter and was later promoted to weekend anchor. Two years later, in 2023, she joined WSMV4, focusing mostly on crime and weather.

It’s unknown when Quigley will make her debut on ABC 7, as she has yet to be added to the team bios on the website, but with her making the official announcement, it should be soon. Those in Nashville unable to tune in since she will be on the other side of the country, Quigley seems to share a lot of her coverage online, and any of her reports will likely be on the ABC 7 website as well.