‘Signed off for the Final Time’: NBC Reporter Exits, Jumps to CBS

Haley Kerby has left NBC in Evansville, Indiana for a CBS affiliate in St. Louis. The anchor made the announcement in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of her sitting in front of the news desk.

Fans and colleagues announced their congrats. One user commented, “Omg!!! You are going to do great things! It was so much fun doing the early morning news with you 💗”

“After two years working in the Tri-State I signed off for the final time in Evansville last night. It’s a bittersweet departure as I’ve met so many wonderful people during my time here.

Come next week, I’ll be heading out to St. Louis to continue furthering my career in the world of journalism! My first day at @kmovnews4 is June 30th!” she wrote in part. “Thank you to everyone I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and everyone who’s supported me along the way! Go cardinals I guess?”

In a follow up post of her posing in front of her new station, she wrote, “Coming to you live from stl 🎥😁” Her new station’s bio gives a hint to her expertise.

As a morning news anchor in Indiana, her coverage ranged from everything to back-to-school to elections to deadly tornadoes. The Arlington, Virginia native studied at the University of Maryland.

Kerby’s Instagram boasts just over 2,000 followers. Her latest report from her new station in St. Louis was about Missouri tornados.

“Flash flooding in Lincoln county, Missouri left dozens of homes damaged, officials say over 40 people had to be rescued from rising waters. Thankfully, everyone is accounted for. Now, the community in the City of Elsberry is recovering together,” she captioned a post in part.

She continued: “It’s mornings like these that remind me of how terribly common these situations are. It seems we see it in the media every day now, natural disasters hitting small communities that never saw it coming. Being given the opportunity to share even just a small part of these people’s stories of tribulations and perseverance is an honor, and reminder that people are stronger together.”