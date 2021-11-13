NBC Renews Popular Sci-Fi Drama for Season 2

Good news for fans of science fiction: NBC has renewed its freshman drama La Brea for a second season. La Brea was one of the breakout hits of the 2021-2022 television season, becoming the #1 new show among the 18-49 demographic and earning over 47 million viewers across both network and digital platforms according to TV Insider.

La Brea takes place in Los Angeles as a family is thrown into a strange and uncertain new reality when a massive sinkhole opens up and swallows hundreds of people. The survivors find themselves living In a primeval sort of underworld and are desperate to make It back to the surface while their loved ones find a way to get them out. Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken star.

https://youtu.be/SqV8NPVG8v0

While the show is definitely high concept, Macken likes to bring it back to the family dynamic at its core. “It’s a family drama. It reminds me of Indiana Jones, with Harrison Ford and Sean Connery and how the main thing was their father-son relationship,” the Merlin actor told Collider. “That was the thing that kept the story going. This type of show only works if you care about the characters and about that family arc. That allows the rest to just happen all around them. You can’t even fathom what’s happening, so you’re just along for the ride and the most important thing is just grounding it in that connection with Zyra [Gorecki]. We have this journey throughout the whole show and, from our point of view, that’s what gave it a grounding and also what carries it through.”

Ultimately, Macken thinks that viewers get hooked on the massive scale of La Brea around the family unit. “We had two units running all the time. We had this huge crew,” Macken explained to Collider. “The producers and the crew did an incredible job. There were so many people working on this because it’s massive. To create something like this, to make it epic, to keep it interesting, to give all the characters a grounding, and then to make it look and sound the way it did, it’s a massive production. The crew we had in Australia were just incredible. That’s the thing that people don’t understand sometimes, just how many people are involved to make this the way it is.”