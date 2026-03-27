NBC Pilot ‘Protection’ Adds ‘Trinkets’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Stars

NBC’s new drama pilot, Protection, is adding to its cast.

Kat Cunning from Trinkets and American Horror Story’s Taylor Bloom have joined the new pilot.

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From creator and executive producer Josh Safran, who also wrote the pilot, in Protection, “When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents becomes the target of a mysterious assassin. Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice — even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

Kat Cunning

(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Deadline reports that Kat Cunning has been cast as Clare Thornhill, “an agent on her way to being a profiler. Clare is the smartest one in the family.” She had a recurring role as Sabine on Trinkets and as Reina Reign on Rap Sh!t.

Additional credits include Star People, One Big Happy Family, On Swift Horses, The Mistress, Purple Hearts, Marry Me, and The Deuce. Upcoming, Cunning will soon be seen in the MGM+ series American Hostage, opposite Jon Hamm.

Taylor Bloom

Taylor Bloom is set to portray Russ Thornhill, according to Deadline. “A former Marine now working at the Department of Justice, Russ is idealistic, trusting, and believes in the good of people.” Bloom recurred as Stewart Bowers on Season 11 of American Horror Story, dubbed NYC. He can also be seen in an episode of The Vince Staples Show, which dropped in 2025.

The two join previously announced cast members Peter Krause, Hope Davis, and Tommy O’Brien. Safran executive produces with Jenna Bush Hager and her producing partner Ben Spector. Universal Television is the studio. Protection marks Krause’s first project since departing 9-1-1 after eight seasons last year, when the Ryan Murphy drama killed off his character, Bobby Nash.

Meanwhile, Protection is one of several pilots in contention on NBC, and since the network still has to make decisions on most of its current lineup, it’s hard to tell which way things will go for the pilot. The cast is already getting pretty stacked, but more information on the show’s future should be revealed in the coming months. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens.