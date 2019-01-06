NBC Not Airing New ‘SNL’ Tonight, Showing Liev Schreiber Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live is still on its winter break this weekend, so NBC is airing an episode from earlier this season tonight.

The peacock network will re-air the Nov. 10 episode, which featured Ray Donovan actor Liev Schrieber as the guest host and rapper Lil Wayne as the musical guest. The episode featured parodies of the reality shows Property Brothers and House Hunters. Lil Wayne and Future also appeared in the pre-taped sketch “Permission,” which showed what a rap video could look like in the #MeToo era.

During “Weekend Update,” U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw made a special appearance to accept an apology from Pete Davidson in person. Earlier in the season, Davidson joked that Crenshaw looked like a “hitman in a porno” because of his eye patch. Crenshaw, who lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan in 2012, got back at Davidson by delivering several jokes about Davidson. The veteran’s ringtone was even Ariana Grande’s “Breathin,’” a stab at Davidson’s broken engagement with the singer.

At the end of the segment, Crenshaw spoke seriously about how his reconciliation with Davidson was proof that Americans can forgive one another and put politics aside. Since the episode aired the day before Veterans Day, Crenshaw also discussed the importance of not forgetting the sacrifices of veterans.

“When you say ‘Never forget’ to a veteran, you are saying, implying that, as an American, you are in it with them,” Crenshaw said. “Not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who will never forget the sacrifices of veterans past and present. And never forget those we lost on 9/11, heroes like Pete’s father.”

Since the episode aired, Crenshaw and Davidson have become friends. Crenshaw even said he spoke with Davidson after the comedian shared a concerning message on Instagram.

Crenshaw told KPRC in Houston he told Davidson, “Everybody has a purpose in this world; God put you here for a reason, but it is your job to find that purpose. You should live that way, you should live that way seeking out that purpose, not expecting it to be given to you by anybody else. Know that you have value and do more good for people than you realize for people.”

While there is no new SNL episode this weekend, fans can still check out SNL alum Andy Samberg, who is co-hosting the Golden Globes Sunday night on NBC with Sandra Oh.

The next new Saturday Night Live episode airs on Jan. 19 at 11:30 p.m. ET and will air live across the country. No guest host has been announced yet.

